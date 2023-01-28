Top Polish officials congratulate Petr Pavel on winning presidential elections

In Saturday’s presidential election in the Czech Republic, retired general Petr Pavel won by an overwhelming margin of 58.32 percent of the vote to 41.67 percent, defeating former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. He was congratulated on his victory by Polish politicians.

PM Morawiecki stressed that bilateral cooperation will contribute to increasing the level of security in the region.

Congratulations to @general_pavel on your

election victory. The Polish-Czech partnership is the guarantor of our region's safety.

Together we can achieve much.

— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, President Duda invited his Czech counterpart to visit Warsaw. Both heads of state have already held a telephone conversation that proceeded “in a very good and friendly atmosphere with an emphasis on the best possible good neighbourly relations between Poland and the Czech Republic,” he said.

Dziś zakończyły się wybory

prezydenckie u naszych sąsiadów Czechów. Nowym Prezydentem Republiki Czeskiej został

wybrany Gen. Petr Pavel!

Szanowny Panie Prezydencie, serdeczne gratulacje i

pozdrowienia z Polski! Zapraszamy z wizytą do Warszawy!

— Andrzej Duda

(@AndrzejDuda) January 28, 2023

Earlier in January, Andrzej Duda met with the still-in-office President of the Czech Republic, Miloš Zeman. The leaders touched, among other issues, on regional security in the face of

Russian military aggression against Ukraine. Miloš Zeman will remain in office until March.