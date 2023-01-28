European bison killer on the prowl in western Poland

Poland is home to 25 percent of the global European bison population. Although the species is no longer endangered it is still under strict protection. Regardless of this fact, they fall victim to poachers anyway – in 2022, as many as 24 individuals were killed by the hunters in northwestern Poland alone.

There are currently 349 bisons in the Zachodniopomorskie, Lubuskie and Wielkopolskie provinces. In 2022, as many as 24 individuals died in this region, which almost stopped the growth of their local population. Of the 24 dead bison, 7 are linked directly to poaching.

But it seems like it was not a coincidence. The fallen individuals fell near hunting pulpits, and most of the deaths occurred in the short period of time between September and October.

The bison is a symbol of Polish forests. Recently a poacher from Zachodniopomorskie who killed a bison was sentenced to year and a half in prison. But will the penalties deter poachers? Fortunately, in eastern Poland, the bison are doing well and a record-breaking herd of 170 individuals was recently observed.

The European bison once roamed forests on the entire continent, but were almost completely exterminated as a result of human activity. Europe’s last individual in the wild died around 1919 in Poland.

After the war, efforts were made in Poland to rebuild the species from individuals that survived in captivity. All individuals alive today are descendants of a small, breeding group of just 12. In the 1950s in the Białowieża Forest, the first herd gradually began to return to the wild. Since then, the bison’s fate has been improving. Sadly enough, some people do not respect the nearly century-long work to restore the species.