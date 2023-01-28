Peru: At least 25 dead in bus accident

At least 25 people have died and several more have been injured in a tragic bus accident in Peru. According to police, the tour bus was travelling through a mountainous region of the country when it suddenly plunged off a cliff.

The exact cause of the crash is currently unknown, but officials are investigating the possibility of mechanical failure or driver error.

The bus was carrying a group of tourists from various countries, and it is believed that most of the victims were foreign nationals.

Emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene, but the remote location and difficult terrain made it challenging for rescue teams to reach the wreckage.

The incident has caused widespread shock and mourning in Peru, with local authorities expressing their condolences to the families of the victims.

The government has also announced that it will provide assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased.

The tour bus crash is the latest in a series of fatal accidents in Peru’s tourist-heavy areas, raising concerns about the country’s road safety. This has prompted the Peruvian Government to take immediate steps to improve road safety for tourists and locals alike.

The authorities have urged anyone with information about the accident to come forward, as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.