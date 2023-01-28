Pfizer denies COVID-19 mutation research in delayed response to Veritas video

Pfizer denied it conducts gain-of-function research on COVID-19 in a long-awaited but indirect response to a bombshell Project Veritas hidden camera sting that captured a company official describing either proposed or ongoing experiments by the pharmaceutical firm.

The company statement reads, “Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight. In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research.”

The video that the pharmaceutical giant seems to be responding to has received over 22 million views despite being banned from YouTube.

In that video, a man identified as Jordon Walker, Pfizer’s director of research and development, strategic operations, mRNA scientific planner, divulges that the company has considered mutating COVID-19 through “directed evolution” in monkeys to develop new vaccines.

In a subsequent video, Walker is confronted by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and claims he lied on the video to impress his date. Walker then seizes a tablet containing the footage of the recording and smashes it.

"I'm just someone who's working in a company that's trying to literally help the public."

Walker claimed in the video he attempted to destroy, that the company has at least considered mutating the virus in order to manufacture vaccines and implied federal regulators don’t enforce laws on Pfizer in hopes of landing jobs. He stated that the company expects COVID to be a “cash cow” for years to come.

Pfizer’s statement goes on to describe the research it acknowledges conducting.

Pfizer said the research usually involves only computer simulations, but added that, “in a limited number of cases when a full virus does not contain any known gain of function mutations, such virus may be engineered to enable the assessment of antiviral activity in cells.”

Critics accused Pfizer of dissembling and said that what the company acknowledged in its statement is effectively gain-of-function research.

“Swapping new spike sequences into original Wuhan-1 is technically gain of function research,” tweeted Dr. Robert Malone, who helped invent the mRNA technology used to deliver Pfizer’s COVID vaccine but has since warned that it is unsafe and ineffective.