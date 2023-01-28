Polish deputy FM welcomes Pavel’s victory in Czech presidential election

The president-elect previously served as chairman of the Nato Military Committee from 2015 to 2018, and as the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces from 2012 to 2015.

Martin Divisek/PAP/EPA

The election of Petr Pavel is excellent news for Poland and Poland is ready to further tighten its cooperation with the Czech Republic, Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

Paweł Jabłoński made the remarks in an interview with PAP on Saturday after the Czech Information Agency (CTK) reported that Pavel would become the new president of the Czech Republic, having defeated former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

“Petr Pavel said during the campaign that cooperation with Poland, cooperation within Nato and the European Union is extremely important to him in order to improve security in Europe,” Jabłoński told PAP.

“From the point of view of Poland, this is certainly very good news that the result of this election is very clear-cut,” he said. “The Czechs have chosen the kind of president that they want.”

