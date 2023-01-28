Four arrested in South Korea for espionage on behalf of the North

This morning, South Korean police arrested four members of the pro-unification group “Autonomous Unification People’s Vanguard” on suspicion of violating the National Security Law. The arrests took place in Changwon and Seoul. The individuals are suspected of receiving funds from North Korean spies, contacting domestic individuals, and interfering in elections.

According to the East Asia Daily, these individuals are believed to be associated with the Jeju underground organisation “hgh,” which was previously exposed for alleged espionage activities. They were arrested for non-compliance with the investigation.

The Autonomous Unification People’s Vanguard was established in 2016, with its main base in Changwon. In 2017, members of the organisation met with spies from North Korea’s Cultural Exchange Bureau in Cambodia, and later formed the “hgh” organisation in Jeju.

The conservative newspaper Chosun Ilbo’s news channel, TV Chosun, further reported that the four individuals arrested today were also members of the progressive group “Jeju Progress Union” and were suspected of receiving spy funds and having multiple contacts with North Korean spies in Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia since 2016.

The South Korean police are currently investigating the “Jeju Spy Group” incident, in which it is alleged that the Jeju branch of the National Democratic Labor Federation, a political organisation, was instructed by North Korea to interfere in local elections between August 2017 and November 2018.

Senior officials of the organisation have been arrested on suspicion of engaging in anti-national activities, and the organisation’s office was also investigated on the 18th.

It is understood that the four individuals arrested today were instructed to contact the Chairman of the National Equipment Construction Labor Federation, a subsidiary of the National Democratic Labor Federation.