Rally driver builds one of the largest renewable energy parks in Europe

The Lewandpol Group, owned by Andrzej Lewandowski, an entrepreneur and racing driver, has raised PLN 866 mln to build Kleczew Solar&Wind Energy Park, with a capacity of over 200 MW. It will be one of the largest renewable energy parks in Central and Eastern Europe.

Projects of this scale need substantial funds, and for this purpose, in accordance with market practice, a consortium of ING, PKO BP and mBank banks was formed to provide a loan of PLN 776 mln, and the financing package for the project was topped off with a loan of up to PLN 90 mln provided by the Polish Development Fund (PFR) as part of its commercial investment activities. This brought the total external financing secured for the project to PLN 866 mln.

The construction has already begun. In the first stage of the project, 193 MWp of photovoltaic panels and about 12 MW of wind turbines will be connected to the grid. In subsequent expansion stages, the plant’s power generation potential may be increased to about 250 MWp in the solar part, while additional wind turbines and energy storage are also planned. As announced by the investors and the contractor, energy from the Kleczew farm will flow to consumers as late as 2023.

The Kleczew power plant will be able to power around 100,000 households. It is thanks to, among other things, the use of advanced technologies, including modern n-type photovoltaic panels, which suffer less light-induced degradation and, above all, perform better when operating at high temperatures.

The same number of households – about 100,000 – can already by powered by the largest photovoltaic farm in Poland – the Zwartowo farm in Pomerania, which is the largest solar power plant in Central and Eastern Europe at the moment.

Green energy is heavily invested in Poland. Over the past seven years, the installed capacity of Renewable Energy Sources in Poland has increased from 7.1 GW to 22 GW. This represents an increase of more than three hundred percent over the past years.

The Kleczew Solar&Wind project will be one of the largest renewable energy parks in Central and Eastern Europe, and the first large-scale project in Poland to combine solar and wind power.