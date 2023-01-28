Polling stations close in Czech presidential run-offs, ballot count begins

Polling stations closed at 2 pm CET in the run-off of the Czech presidential elections. According to Reuters, with almost 10 percent of the vote counted, Petr Pavel leads with 53.4 percent over his opponent Andrej Babiš.

Voting in the run-off ended at 2 pm CET on Saturday. Final results are expected to come in within hours.

Czech media reported that the voter turnout was around 60 percent at noon.

According to dw.com, Pavel was ahead in the latest opinion polls with 58 percent to 59 percent support, compared with 41 percent to 42 percent for Babis.

In the first round of the presidential elections, Pavel and Babiš received 35.4 and 34.99 percent of the vote respectively.

Last words

The retired NATO general said on Friday, as he cast his vote, that he wanted to be “a dignified president” for the country.

In turn, Babiš, a Czech billionaire, who served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021 and has faced legal troubles, called the election a referendum on himself.