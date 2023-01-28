Two people shot in another ‘terrorist attack’, Israeli army reinforces West Bank

Two people were hurt in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack around Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, a police spokesman told Israel’s Army Radio. The shooting, described as a “terrorist attack”, took place less than a day after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people near a synagogue on the outskirts of the city.



Israel’s ambulance service reported that the casualties were badly wounded. In turn, the police stated that the assailant “was neutralised”.

More security

Israel’s military said it was boosting its forces in the occupied West Bank amid shootings, labelled “terrorist attacks”, sparking fears of a spiral in bloodshed.

“Following an IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Division with an additional battalion,” the military said.

The attacks come towards the end of a month of growing confrontation and follow an Israeli raid in the West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including seven gunmen, and cross-border fire between Israel and Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new cabinet is due to meet later on Saturday to discuss recent events.

The first attack

Police said the gunman arrived at around 8.15 pm IST and opened fire, hitting a number of people before he was killed by police.

TV footage showed several victims lying in the road outside the synagogue being tended to by emergency workers.

Police said in a statement that the gunman was a 21-year-old Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem who appeared to have acted alone in carrying out the attack.

It said he had tried to flee by car but was pursued by police and shot dead.