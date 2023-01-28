JK Rowling helps save hundreds of Afghans

JK Rowling donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to save more than a hundred female lawyers and their families facing prosecution after the Taliban took control over the country in the aftermath of the 2021 U.S. evacuation.

The author of the Harry Potter books made a huge donation towards the evacuation effort when Britain and the U.S. pulled out of the country, leaving hundreds of women judges, prosecutors and defence counsel under threat from the Taliban.

In addition to Rowling’s donation, businessman and philanthropist Lord Michael Hintze also contributed a large sum of money, as did other prominent figures and members of the public. In total, the funds raised allowed 508 Afghans to be safely flown out of the country.

The female lawyers and their families had to hide in basements before being smuggled to airports and flown to safety. The news about JK Rowling’s contribution emerged on January 26 during a debate in the House of Lords.

A dangerous time for female lawyers

One of the Directors at the Institute of Human Rights for the International Bar Association, Baroness Kennedy, said that “two years ago exactly, two women judges in Kabul’s supreme court were assassinated – that really terrified all the women judges.”

“Taliban had been released from prison and were making threats and coming after these women, some of whom had jailed them for domestic violence and other crimes,” she stressed.

Ultimately out of the 508 people rescued, around 60 were now living in Britain.

In Afghanistan, where poverty is prevalent, the Taliban has adopted an increasingly extreme stance in recent years, resulting in the prohibition of women from working for aid organisations and the denial of educational opportunities for girls, including access to secondary schools and universities.