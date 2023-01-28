Czechs cast ballots on the second day of presidential runoffs

Saturday marks the second day of the Czech presidential runoffs. Citizens eligible to vote are choosing between two candidates, former Czech army and NATO high commander Petr Pavel and former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

In the whole country, almost 15,000 polling stations were set up for 8,250,000 citizens eligible to vote. The results will determine Miloš Zeman’s successor.

According to estimates by the CTK agency, the turnout so far has exceeded 50 percent and is likely to be higher than during the first round a fortnight ago, when it was 68 percent. Candidates and politicians who voted on Friday believe it will exceed 70 percent, with some polls even indicating more than 80 percent.

The polling stations will close at 2 pm CET, after which the commissioners will start counting the votes. The Bureau of Statistics will gradually publish the results. It is likely that the identity of the fourth president of the Czech Republic will be announced between 4 and 5 pm CET.

Two Presidential candidates: Petr Pavel and Andrej Babiš

Petr Pavel, 61, served as head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Committee. He was endorsed by the current ruling government coalition.

Andrej Babiš, 68, the head of the Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) party, served as prime minister from 2017 to 2021.

In a Czech presidential debate overnight former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declares “absolutely not” when asked if he’d deploy troops if Poland or a Baltic state was attacked. His political opponent is a former NATO military commander pic.twitter.com/D1rcFDHaeZ

— Andrew Greene (@AndrewBGreene) January 23, 2023

Public opinion polls have given Pavel an edge over Babiš. In the first round, which included eight candidates, Pavel received 35.4 percent of the vote compared to 34.99 percent in favour of Babiš.

The president of the Czech Republic is chosen in a direct election and serves a term of five years. The post can be held for a maximum of two consecutive terms.