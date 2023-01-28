Released video shows Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols

The city of Memphis released a shocking video on Friday of the violent altercation between 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and the five police officers during a traffic stop, ultimately resulting in the death of Mr Nichols. Soon after the video became publicly available protests against police brutality took place all around the United States.

The video from police body-worn cameras and a camera mounted on a utility pole were posted online a day after the officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression in Nichols’ death.

WATCH🚨: The pole camera footage of the beating arrest of #TyreNichols has been synced with the audio from the body camera footage. Five Memphis Police officers, all black, have been fired & charged with second-degree murder. pic.twitter.com/H9GMC9XcFz

The officers, all Black, were fired from the police force on January 21 following their confrontation with Nichols, who succumbed to his injuries and died three days after the altercation, while hospitalised.

A violent traffic stop

After Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving, “an altercation” ensued in which officers doused him with pepper spray, and Nichols tried to flee on foot, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis said her department has not yet been able to determine whether there was probable cause for the officers to pull Nichols over for reckless driving, a traffic stop which set in motion the violent events that followed.

Protests

Protest rallies took place across the United States on January 27 after Memphis released the video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Some of the protests soon turned violent.

Los Angeles: Far-left rioters attacked an LAPD vehicle at their direct action for #TyreNichols. pic.twitter.com/KL4qdCSJCt

In California, an emotional Lora Dene King, daughter of Rodney King who was beaten to death by Los Angeles police in 1991, said she “felt numb” watching the video.

In Memphis, protesters took to the streets demanding justice and in New York, a rally erupted into scuffles where at least three people protesting at Time Square were arrested.

If you’re rioting, you’re revictimizing the family of Tyre Nichols. You’re selfish. You aren’t doing it for him or justice. You’re ruining a community. His Mom begged y’all not to do it. The 5 police are all charged and in jail. Justice is being served. pic.twitter.com/Wuv13cSiQU

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris posted statements on social media expressing their outrage.

My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father.⁰⁰Here's my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao

Police brutality

Nichols’ death marked the latest high-profile case of police officers accused of using excessive force in recent years.

All five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – were fired from the police force on January 21 after an internal investigation found they breached multiple department policies, including use of excessive force.

Four of the officers have posted bail and have been released from jail, a CBS affiliate reported on Friday. A lawyer for Mills, Blake Ballin, said it might be another two weeks before the defendants make their initial court appearances.