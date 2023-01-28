LIVE: Day 339 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Saturday morning that the Ukrainian military repelled 13 Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Meanwhile, according to Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Western countries allocated as many as 321 tanks to be sent to the Ukrainian frontlines, to help and repel any Russian advances.

In a regular morning update on Jan. 28, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled 13 Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Western countries will deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine, Ukraine’s ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko said in an interview with French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television on Jan. 27

