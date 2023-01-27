Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

On Friday evening, a gunman opened fire at a synagogue located on the outskirts of Jerusalem, leaving at least seven people dead and 10 others injured. The attack, which police have deemed a “terrorist incident,” has heightened fears of a further escalation in violence, coming just a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years.

The attack took place as worshippers were attending Sabbath services on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

TV footage of the attack showed several victims lying on the ground outside the synagogue being tended to by emergency workers. The gunman was killed by police after arriving at the scene at around 8:15 pm.

There was no initial claim of responsibility for the synagogue attack, but a spokesman for the Islamist movement Hamas, Hazem Qassem, has stated that the incidents were connected.

“This operation is a response to the crime conducted by the occupation in Jenin and a natural response to the occupation criminal actions,” he said. The smaller militant group Islamic Jihad also praised the attack without claiming responsibility.

Israeli media reports have stated that the gunman was a Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem, but this has not been officially confirmed. The number of fatalities has also been disputed, with Israel’s foreign office stating that seven people were killed, while the ambulance service put the number at five.

In Gaza, news of the attack brought spontaneous rallies to the streets, accompanied by an outbreak of celebratory gunfire. The attack comes just days before a planned visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel and the West Bank. The US State Department has issued a statement condemning the attack and stated that there are no changes to Blinken’s travel plans.

Friday’s shooting also follows a series of airstrikes by Israeli jets in Gaza in retaliation for rocket attacks, which set off alarms in Israeli communities near the border with the blockaded southern coastal strip that is controlled by Hamas.

This latest round of violence in the West Bank, which began under the previous coalition government and has continued following the election of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing administration, has raised fears that the already unpredictable conflict may spiral out of control and trigger a broader confrontation between Palestinians and Israel.

The US State Department and the United Nations, along with Egypt and Qatar, have urged for calm and for both sides to de-escalate the conflict. Palestinian officials have also stated that CIA Director William Burns, who was visiting Israel and the West Bank on a trip arranged before the latest violence, will be meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.