Military Mind 27.01

On January 26, Russian forces launched another wave of missile attacks against Ukrainian power infrastructure. Ukrainian command is claiming the vast majority of the incoming missiles were shot down. Available reports suggest that civilian infrastructure targets had only been successfully attacked in the Odesa region. Clashes continue near the town of Vuhledar in the southern parts of the Donetsk Region. The Russians have been trying to take this key point for Ukrainian defences in the area, but the elevated position of the city and the open terrain around it make the task difficult. The assault on Vuhledar may signal that Russia is preparing for another offensive on the Zaporizhzhia frontline.