Tolga Akmen/PAP/EPA

Poles are now the second-largest foreign-born population in England and Wales, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday.

In 2001, according to the ONS, Poles were the 18th biggest foreign-born group.

The rise in the Polish-born population is largely attributable to Poland’s accession to the the EU in 2004.

According to ONS, in 2021 the Polish-born population in England and Wales numbered 743,085.