Pro-China influence network flooding major social media sites: Google

Google has disrupted over 50,000 instances of Dragonbridge activity across YouTube, Blogger, and AdSense in 2022. This comes as Threat Analysis Group (TAG) releases its year-in-review insights for the spammy influence network linked to China, which is known as “Spamouflage Dragon.”

Dragonbridge is a spammy influence network that has a presence across multiple platforms and is known for low-quality content. However, a small fraction of Dragonbridge accounts post on current events with messaging that pushes pro-China views and boasts higher production value.

A feature that distinguishes Dragonbridge is the low quality of their content, especially in English. Most of their posts are spammy, nonsensical material without an overt political message, often clips of animals, landscapes, food, sports, and other content. Blurry visuals, garbled audio, poor translations, malapropisms, and mispronunciations are also common.

The spammy accounts rarely see traffic, when they do receive engagement however, it is almost entirely inauthentic, coming from other Dragonbridge accounts and not from genuine users. TAG speculates these moves look to artificially increase the accounts’ activity and as a result, its visibility.

Nevertheless, the production value of the content markedly increases when the topics coincide with official Chinese narratives.

During Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Auguest 2022, Dragonbridge sprang to work, publishing various well developed content across all popular social media sites, complete with relevant hashtags and titles, all unanimous in criticizing the move and urging the Taiwanese president to “surrender.”

According to the report, similar activities were also recorded when the United States passed the “Chips Act”. Internet space was quickly flooded with articles and videos criticising the move by the U.S. accusing it of levying unfair business practices against China.

The Chinese influence network also targeted its criticism at the support of arms to Ukraine, and claimed that the monkeypox outbreak as well as the Chinese protest over COVID lockdowns had been manufactured by the United States.

Google has taken an aggressive approach to identifying and removing Dragonbridge’s content, and TAG and Mandiant are continuing their tracking of Dragonbridge closely.

Despite this, Dragonbridge continues to experiment with new tactics, new formats, and higher-quality content, showing that they are persistent and adaptable and may eventually gain the attention they intend from their target audience.