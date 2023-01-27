World News 27.01

The world remembers Holocaust victims; Polish support for Ukraine grows stronger as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches; and Czechs are heading to the polls to choose their new president. This and much more in Friday’s edition of World News.

Russia is doing all it can to disrupt democracies around the world. Propaganda on television is one thing, but Russia’s special services operate in western countries trying to disrupt law and order, especially in those trying to help Ukraine or strengthen the NATO alliance. TVP World invited Zygmunt Dzięciołowski, founding editor of OpenDemocracy Russia, to shed more light on the issue.