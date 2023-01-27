London-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf

An iceberg almost the size of Greater London has broken off Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf, according to satellite imagery.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) reported that the calving occurred between 1900-2000 GMT on Sunday, January 22, during a spring tide. The research institute said that the iceberg broke free following years of naturally occurring cracks that finally extended across the shelf.

This is the second major calving from the Brunt Ice Shelf in the last two years. In February 2021, a slightly smaller iceberg broke off and drifted into the Weddell Sea.

The BAS first detected vast cracks developing in the area a decade ago. Since 2017, staff have been stationed on the ice shelf during the Antarctic summer (November to March) to monitor the behavior of the ice shelf.

The scientists will continue closely monitoring the newly formed iceberg and any potential impact on the surrounding area.