Eastern Express 27.01

Lebanon, a country where hundreds of thousands of Syrians have found refuge from war, is facing enormous problems. The explosion in the Beirut harbour in 2020 has further undermined an already struggling country. Although more than two years have passed since the investigation into the causes of the disaster, it had been put on hold due to political pressure. Yet now, all of a sudden it was resumed. Will the victims of the disaster live to see justice being served? And can Lebanon itself overcome its disastrous economic and humanitarian woes? TVP World prepared a report on the matter, and to shed more light on the issue invited Mattia Giampaolo, a research fellow at Centro Studi di Politica Internazionale.