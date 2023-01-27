White House and European Commission to unveil groundbreaking AI agreement

On Friday, the White House and the European Commission will unveil a groundbreaking agreement aimed at accelerating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to bring improvement to various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, emergency response, climate forecasting and the electric grid.

This marks the first comprehensive AI agreement between the United States and Europe, as previous agreements have been limited to specific areas such as privacy.

According to a senior U.S. administration official, the initiative will focus on utilizing AI modeling, which uses data to make logical decisions in order to enhance the efficiency of government operations and services.

The official added that the “magic” of this partnership lies in building joint models while keeping data in its respective location, stating “The U.S. data stays in the U.S. and European data stays there, but we can build a model that talks to the European and the U.S. data because the more data and the more diverse data, the better the model.”

This new partnership will give governments access to more detailed and data-rich AI models, leading to more efficient emergency responses and electric grid management, among other benefits.

As an example, the official pointed to the electric grid and how data from the United States such as on how electricity is used, where it is generated, and how to balance the grid’s load so that weather changes do not knock it offline, can be combined with similar data points gathered by European countries to create a common AI model that would then produce better results for emergency managers and grid operators.

The partnership is currently between the White House and the European Commission – the executive arm of the 27-member European Union. Other countries will be invited to join in the coming months.