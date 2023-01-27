Czechs vote in second round of presidential elections

Czechs headed to the polls on Friday, January 27, to make a choice between a former army chief and a billionaire ex-prime minister, as the country’s next president. The polls will remain open from Saturday morning until early afternoon on Saturday.

Former general Petr Pavel, a mainstream pro-Western candidate backing aid for Ukraine, held a commanding poll lead over his rival Andrej Babiš as voting began at 2 pm local time (1300 GMT).

Pavel, 61, is running as an independent having the support of the Czech Republic’s centre-right cabinet. He has, however, sought to project himself as a candidate who can bridge political divides.

Babiš, 68, heads the biggest opposition party and has been a key figure in Czech politics for the past decade. He has criticised the government during his campaign for doing too little in a cost-of-living crisis.

Babiš courted controversy during a recent presidential debate when he said that, were he the Czech President and neighbouring Poland or Baltic States were invaded, he would not send the Czech Army to their aid. This was immediately met with criticism, and Pavel then pointed out that such an action (or rather inaction), would be in contravention of the Czech Republic’s obligations toward its fellow NATO members.

Pavel led in the final opinion polls released on Monday, January 23. Politico’s Poll of Polls indicates Pavel can expect 58 pct. of votes, compared to 42 pct. for Babiš. Betting agencies are likewise strongly favouring the retired officer over his opponent.

Czach voters have varying reasons for picking their candidate to vote for. In Průhonice, a village on the outskirts of Prague where Babiš lives, Reuters asked voters leaving the local polling station who their candidate is.

Voter Tomáš Kodíček said “I voted for General Pavel because, how to say it politely… because I am looking forward to finally having a president we can be proud of.”

“Andrej Babis. I am from Průhonice, he is my neighbour,” said another man, Jiří Malý, adding that “I was in the army for two years and I don’t like army officers.”

The office of the Czech president does not carry with it many day-to-day powers but the head of state has the role of appointing prime ministers and central bank leaders, a say in foreign policy, is a powerful opinion maker, and can push the government on its policies.

Voting in the election will end at 2 pm on Saturday, with results expected later that day.