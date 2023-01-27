Two now confirmed dead in Katowice blast

Seven people managed to escape the damaged building on their own following the blast.

Michał Meissner/PAP

The death toll from a suspected gas explosion that ripped apart a Protestant church building in Katowice has risen to two after rescuers found another body.

The blast took place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the city’s Szopienice district and reduced half the building to rubble.

Jaroslaw Wieczorek, the Silesian provincial governor, said a search for further casualties was still underway, but that there were probably no more people under the rubble.

Earlier, firefighters had found the body of an elderly woman.

Wieczorek also pointed out the families of the victims had been provided with psychological support.

Commenting on the disaster on Twitter before the second body was found, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“The gas explosion in Katowice has, unfortunately, taken human lives. Rescuers have found the body of a 68-year-old woman. My thoughts go out to the families,” Morawiecki wrote.

Seven people managed to escape the damaged building on their own following the blast.