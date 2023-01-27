Sweden has met Turkey’s conditions for NATO membership: Swedish FM

Sweden’s foreign minister said on Friday that his country has met Turkey’s conditions for their accession to NATO and is now “close” to the point where the Turkish parliament could start the ratification process.

“I believe you should keep your agreements,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said at a news conference in Latvia on Friday, drawing attention to the speed of ratification by the 28 other NATO members for Swedish and Finnish accession as being “unprecedented”.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan postponed accession talks indefinitely earlier this week, saying that Sweden is not sticking to an agreement reached last June with Turkey and fellow applicant Finland.

Of NATO’s 30 members, only the parliaments of Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify entry for Sweden and Finland, which have applied due to concerns over their security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But only Turkey appears to be actively opposing the expansion of the alliance, citing Sweden’s harbouring of militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Ankara considers PKK a terrorist organisation and has therefore voiced concern about their own security were Sweden to be admitted.

Sweden and Finland have agreed to work harder to fight terrorism, including intensifying their work on the extradition and deportation of suspected militants, however Sweden’s courts have blocked some expulsions.

Tensions between Sweden and Turkey have been further heightened by protests which included the burning of a Quran in Stockholm, which Ankara says are hate crimes that are covered by Swedish free speech laws.

Billström said he would not speculate on suggestions by Latvia that a third country could have supported the protests as a provocation, but repeatedly brought up that the Swedish government did not condone the burning of the Quran.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said the burning of holy texts is unacceptable, however that it is in NATO’s and Turkish security interests to ratify Finland and Sweden’s accessions.