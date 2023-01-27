Russia violating principles of child protection in Ukraine: UN Chief

The UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) says Russia is violating child protection principles by giving Ukrainian children Russian passports and putting them up for adoption during wartime.

Filippo Grandi told reporters in Kyiv that Ukraine’s president had asked the UNHCR to “do more” to help children in occupied areas.

“Giving them (Russian) nationality or having them adopted goes against the fundamental principles of child protection in situations of war,” Grandi said, adding that, “This is something that is happening in Russia and must not happen.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, who met with Grandi on Wednesday, called for mechanisms to “defend and return” children and adults deported to Russia, as well as punish those responsible. However; Grandi said his agency was unable to estimate the number of children who had been given passports or put up for adoption, as access in Russia was extremely limited.

The Russian government has denied accusations that Ukrainian children have been abducted.

The refugee agency also highlighted Ukraine’s current displacement crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion.

According to Grandi, there are two potential future trends in Ukraine’s displacement crisis, which saw eight million Ukrainians flee abroad and several million more become internally displaced after Moscow’s invasion on February 24, 2014.

As happened in 2022, when the UNHCR observed “hundreds of thousands” of returnees at the end of summer- although that movement was slowed by the cold weather.

Russia’s missile strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have worsened the typically icy winter, resulting in outages of power, water, and heat in major cities. This in turn contributed to the reduction of Ukrainians returning to the country.

Grandi also warned that an escalation in fighting could trigger a new wave of refugees, although these are likely to mostly be internal.

He predicted that the number of displaced people, currently at 103 million, would continue to rise if the UN Security Council remained divided.

The UNHCR chief also urged countries to process prospective asylum seekers more quickly in order to stop unfounded asylum claims from clogging up the system.