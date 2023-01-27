The Philippines will not cooperate with International Criminal Court investigation

The Philippines’ Justice Secretary, Jesus Crispin Remulla, announced on Friday that the country will not cooperate with an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the controversial war on drugs launched by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Remulla stated that the ICC’s decision to allow a probe into the Philippines’ drugs war is an “irritant” and that the international tribunal has no jurisdiction over the country’s affairs. He also added that the ICC should not impose on the Philippines, which is no longer a signatory to the court.

Duterte’s war on drugs, which began in 2016, resulted in the deaths of thousands of individuals, both drug dealers and users, in what authorities called anti-drug operations. However, human rights groups and some victims accuse the police of systematic cover-ups and executions.

Police say that they killed 6,200 dealers who resisted arrest during anti-drug operations during Duterte’s term. Many thousands more users and peddlers were gunned down during the crackdown, in what authorities said were vigilante killings.

The ICC had suspended the investigation in November 2021 at Manila’s request, but in a statement, it said it was “not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the investigation.”

In response, Remulla argued that the timing of the ICC’s move was “very wrong” as the country is currently “doing what it takes to fix the system,” such as improving law enforcement agencies, including the police.

Remulla also stated that the country was open to dialogue with the ICC, and would provide the court with data if asked, but “they cannot come in here and impose themselves on us.”

However, former police chief Ronald dela Rosa, who oversaw Duterte’s bloody crackdown, had earlier said he would cooperate with the ICC if the government decided to participate.

Current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the vice president, who is Duterte’s daughter, did not comment on the latest ICC decision. He said in August that he had no intention of rejoining the ICC after Duterte pulled out of the court in 2019, after accusing it of prejudice.

Human Rights Watch said the ICC investigation was the only credible path to justice for victims and their families. “As the court’s judges agreed, Philippine authorities are not ‘undertaking relevant investigations’ into these crimes or ‘making a real or genuine effort’ to carry these investigations out,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement. “The ICC offers a path forward to fill the accountability vacuum.”

Families of many drug war victims are still seeking justice in long, drawn-out cases. In a rare conviction, a Philippine court in 2018 sentenced three police officers to up to 40 years in jail for the murder of a 17-year-old high school student. The teenager’s death was featured in a report by a former ICC prosecutor.

With the Philippines refusing to cooperate with the investigation, it remains to be seen how the ICC will proceed in bringing accountability for the deaths and human rights abuses that occurred during Duterte’s war on drugs.