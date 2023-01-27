Egypt’s oldest and most complete ‘non-royal’ mummy discovered

Egypt’s renowned archeologist Zahi Hawass on Thursday announced his discovery of “important tombs hosting a 4,300-year-old mummy” in Saqqara necropolis near the Pyramids of Giza.

“When opening the first sarcophagus, I saw a mummy from the Old Kingdom. The mummy, covered with gold leaf, is thought to be 4,300 years old. Although we all know the highest level of mummification was dated from the New Kingdom, the making level in the Old Kingdom couldn’t match with those in the New Kingdom. But the discovery of such a mummy is a very important archaeological finding,” said Hawass.

The mummy, a man named Hekashepes, was found inside a large rectangular limestone sarcophagus in a room located under a 15-metre-deep shaft, the Egyptologist said. The mummy is the oldest and most complete non-royal mummy found in Egypt to date, Hawass told a press conference at the site.

He added that many stone vessels were also found around the sarcophagus, and it was completely sealed when the mission discovered it. Several other items, such as statues and pottery, have likewise been found among the tombs.

At present, archaeologists are continuing with further research on the mummy.