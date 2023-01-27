Ukrainian president thanks Poland for another batch of tanks

“Together we will win,” Zelensky wrote, expressing his thanks to the Polish president, prime minister, the defence minister, the head of the National Security Bureau and the Polish people.

SERGEY DOLZHENKO/PAP/EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Poland on Twitter for the decision to send 60 tanks to his country, including 30 PT-91 and 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

“We are together, like 160 years ago (during the January Uprising against Tsarist Russian rule on Polish soil – PAP) but this time the enemy has no chance. Together we will win,” Zelensky wrote, expressing his thanks to the Polish president, prime minister, the defence minister, the head of the National Security Bureau and the Polish people.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview with Canadian television that Poland had been the first country to send 250 tanks to Ukraine. “Right now, we are ready to send 60 of our modernised PT-91 tanks and on top of those tanks also 14 Leopard 2 tanks,” Morawiecki told CTV News.

Warsaw, which has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies, had pressed hard for Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to do so as well, a demand which Berlin agreed to on Wednesday.

“We were, we are and we will continue to be together,” Morawiecki wrote in his reply to Zelensky’s message.

“This is not the end of Poland’s assistance to Ukraine. Victory is the only thing that can end our support,” Morawiecki said.