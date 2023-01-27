Poland commemorates Auschwitz victims

The main ceremony for the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the German Auschwitz concentration camp took place in Oświęcim, southern Poland, where the facility was located during the German occupation of the country. Participants included former prisoners of the camp and representatives of various countries.

Polish President Andrzej Duda assumed honorary patronage of the ceremonies. January 27 is celebrated around the world as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Present at the ceremonies were a group of former Auschwitz prisoners as well as Douglas Emhoff, the husband of the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Russia’s representatives were not invited to attend following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

People degraded to numbers

“78 years ago, together with my parents and younger brother, I ended up here. I was 11 years old, my brother was seven,” recalled former Auschwitz prisoner Zdzisława Włodarczyk, present at the ceremony.

“Mother and daughter became numbers. My mother received the number 85,281, I had the next number, and my brother received the number 192,798. And we were given the first piece of bread. A small piece of bread – there was a quarter for the adults, and 1/8 for us children. And again we were led along the wires to the brick barracks. We were already completely separated, the children separately, the mothers separately,” she added.

After nearly six months at the camp, on January 27, 1445, “from a distance we could see soldiers running in white overalls,” Włodarczyk said. “Our caretaker told us not to spread out, because there was a frontline [nearby] and we could be killed.”

“Military men came to our barracks. A tall officer wearing a cap. I remember his words. I don’t know if he said it in Polish, or if he said it in Russian, but understandably: Children, what are you doing here? He said that the Red Cross will come and take care of us. We are free, just let’s not split up, because we could still die. And then they brought a kettle of soup,” recalled a former prisoner.

“Today, standing at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, I follow with horror the news of a war that is so close. Russia, which liberated us here, is now waging war in Ukraine. Why?,” the woman asked.

The ‘evil born out of megalomania’

“Auschwitz was born out of a lust for dominion and out of megalomania. Paradoxically, it was the quintessence of great progress, industrialisation of the 20th century,” said the head of the Auschwitz Museum Piotr Cywiński.

“The camp was thought out, planned, designed and expanded. Architects, planners, designers and surveyors worked on it,” he pointed out.

At the site, “the German Nazis dehumanised, humiliated and murdered Jews, Poles, Roma, Soviet POWs and many others… We see how fragile our civilization is. Our world proved to be fragile in the era of murderous anti-Semitism, the ideology of Übermensch… our world is still fragile,” Cywiński explained.

Addressing the former prisoners, he stressed that they went through “the darkest path of the war,” also referring to the current events in Ukraine, saying that the war waged by Russia was also born out of “sick megalomania and lust for power.”

As Cywiński said, “the period we used to call the postwar era is unequivocally coming to an end before our eyes.” “Innocent people are dying en masse in Europe anew. Russia, unable to seize Ukraine, decided to destroy it. We see this every day, even now – standing here. So it is difficult to stand here today,” he said.

“We, the free, should be able to behave differently today… To remain silent means to give voice to the perpetrators… To remain indifferent is nothing but to give consent to the murderers,” Cywiński emphasised.

“There is a choice in everything. Today is again a time of necessary human choices. And only in memory can we find the keys that will guide us through our own choices,” he concluded.

The ceremonies concluded by the ruins of the former crematoria. Flowers were laid there and clergy of several challenges said an ecumenical prayer.