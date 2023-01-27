Poland to tank-up Ukraine with more than Leopards

In an interview with Canadian CTV Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki declared that in addition to 14 Leopard 2 tanks, Poland will also transfer 60 tanks of which 30 are PT-91 Twardy, the basic Polish tanks developed in the 1990s.

“We are trying to be an example. Six months ago, Poland as the first country, sent 250 tanks (to Ukraine), and even more than that. Now we are ready to send 60 of our modernised tanks, 30 of them PT-91s. And in addition to these tanks, our own 14 Leopard 2 tanks,” the Prime Minister said.

The PT-91 Twardy is a Polish basic tank developed in the 1990s. The tank is a modified version of the T-72M1 tank produced under a soviet licence.

The Polish-made tanks, based on an upgraded Soviet T-72, will be delivered on top of the 14 Leopard 2 tanks pledged earlier in January, according to Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office. An unnamed quantity of the tanks was delivered by Poland in July 2022.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 27, 2023

We must be open and courageous in supporting Ukraine

“I quoted President Zelenskyy (explaining) how important modern tanks are in such a war. The Russians have several thousand or, some say, more than 15,000 tanks in storage,” Morawiecki added.

The PM expressed satisfaction that Poland “managed to convince allies and Western European partners that they should support Ukraine more actively”, commenting on Germany’s agreement to transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and other countries’ agreement to re-export Leopards to Ukraine.

Poland has supplied Ukraine with over 300 T-72/PT-91 'Twardy' tanks and 14 Leopards. Thus, Poland is well ahead of all other allies in tanks for Ukraine. https://t.co/2TUHGU4voJ

— Sławomir Dębski (@SlawomirDebski) January 27, 2023

“If we do not want Ukraine to be defeated, we must be open and courageous in supporting Ukraine. If Ukraine, God forbid, fails to defend its sovereignty and freedom, this will be the first step in the Kremlin’s insane strategy to rebuild the Russian empire of the past,” Morawiecki stressed.

“I think that if what Europe wants is stable, long-term growth, stability and peaceful development, we must fend off these barbaric attacks by the Russians,” the Prime Minister said.

Soon after the news of Poland sending additional tanks broke, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the top Polish officials on social media for the military aid. “Like 160 years ago we are together, but this time the enemy doesn’t stand a chance. Together we will prevail!” Zelenskyy wrote.

Dziękuję @AndrzejDuda @MorawieckiM @mblaszczak @JacekSiewiera i Narodowi 🇵🇱 za tak ważne decyzje o przekazaniu Ukrainie 60 polskich czołgów, 30 z których to słynny PT-91 Twardy, i 14 Leopardów-2. Jak 160 lat temu jesteśmy razem, ale tym razem wróg nie ma szans. Razem zwyciężymy!

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 27, 2023

Countries including Poland, Germany, Canada and Portugal pledged to send Leopards to Ukraine.