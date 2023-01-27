German official calls anti-Semitism’s increase a disgrace for the country

The rise in anti-Semitic attacks in Germany are “a disgrace for our country,” Parliament President Bärbel Bas said as the Bundestag commemorated the victims of the Holocaust on Remembrance Day.

“Five anti-Semitic crimes are registered on average every day in Germany. Memorial sites are being desecrated, Jewish installations and synagogues are being attacked, people are met with hostility and they are being threatened and attacked because they are Jewish,” said Bas during a ceremony attended by the entire German political elite.

She told lawmakers and Holocaust survivors gathered in the visitors’ gallery that “no one must turn a blind eye” as Anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia are not just present at the very edge.

Bas mentioned last year’s renowned documentary art exhibit which led to an international outcry after an Indonesian artists’ collective exhibited a work showing a soldier with the face of a pig and wearing a helmet reading “Mossad” in reference to Israel’s intelligence agency.

80-year-old Holocaust survivor Rozette Kats in an address to the Bundestag recalled how as a six-year-old, she learned from her foster father that her “real parents” were killed by the Nazis at the German concentration camp Auschwitz and that her name was in fact not Rita but Rozette.

She said that her parents and her baby brother were murdered by the German Nazis “because they were Jews” and only she survived because an Amsterdam family took her in under a false name.

The German Nazis killed some 6 million Jews during WWII based on an anti-Semitic ideology authored by Adolf Hitler, who considered Jewish as an inferior race.