European ships transport fuel from Russia despite sanctions: Investigate Europe

Despite sanctions, European ships still transport millions of tons of fuel from Russia according to the investigative portal Investigate Europe. The purchases of fuel provide Moscow with funds used to wage war against Ukraine.

According to the investigation, only last month some 250 shipments of fuel were carried out by European vessels despite the embargo imposed by the European Union at the beginning of December. Greek shipping companies dominate the fuel export from Russia, journalists reported.

Between December 5 and January 5, a total of 689 shipments containing fossil fuels left Russian international ports. 250 of them on European tankers, according to the analysis of data collected by the journalists from CREA and the Equasis information system.

“I am shocked that European shipping companies and their owners continue to export bloody Russian oil and gas,” said Svitlana Romanko, director of Ukraine’s Razom We Stand organisation.

The EU sanctions were aimed at limiting Russian revenues and at the same time discouraging European shippers from transporting Russian fossil fuels. An investigation by reporters of Investigate Europe portal and Greek journalists found that the EU’s decision did little to limit Russia’s profits from fuel exports.

Tankers and ships carrying oil, gas and coal with a deadweight capacity of almost 16 million tonnes made hundreds of voyages after the latest EU sanctions came into force. This trade is dominated by Greek shipowners, with ships registered in Germany, Monaco, Cyprus, Denmark, Italy, Norway and the UK also participating.

Reporters claim that the sanctioned Russian state-owned company Sovcomflot continues to trade in Europe through a proxy registered in the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Russia is now amassing a “shadow fleet” of oil tankers that can trade untouched by sanctions, writes Investigate Europe.

The EU sanctions imposed on Russia ban EU ships, insurers and other facilitators of trade to ship crude oil to international markets unless it is purchased within a price cap set by the West. The limits were designed to greatly decrease Russia’s income from fossil fuel trade, but it is estimated that Moscow still earns EUR 640 million a day from exports.

Investigate Europe claims that the West has “blocked the chances of success of its plan” and the lack of participation in sanctions against Russia by the main buyers of Russian raw materials – China, India and Turkey – is just one of the key flaws of the EU plan. The European Commission is also criticised for setting the price cap for Russian oil at USD 60 per barrel, higher than the average price of oil exported from Russia.

“The implementation of EU sanctions is the responsibility of EU states. National authorities are responsible for compliance with the price cap. The European Commission has no competence to assess individual cases of non-compliance with sanctions,” commented an EC representative.