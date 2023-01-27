Belgian daily uses ‘Polish concentration camp’ misnomer, embassy reacts

Belgium’s most widely read newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) used the “Polish concentration camp” misnomer in reference to Auschwitz-Birkenau in an article on its website on Thursday. The Polish embassy reacted swiftly.

The article posted by HLN was about the commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the German concentration camp.

“This is scandalous. Auschwitz-Birkenau was a German concentration camp. There were only German camps in occupied Poland. Nazi Germany built and operated these concentration camps. Correct the wrong wording,” the Polish embassy in Belgium wrote on Twitter.

The Polish Embassy in Belgium has protested against the false phrase in @HLN_BE "Polish Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp". "Outrageous. Auschwitz-Birkenau was the German concentration camp. There were only German camps in occupied Poland" https://t.co/85kCkGaETB

— Beata Płomecka (@bplomecka) January 27, 2023

Ambassador Rafał Siemianowski told Polish Radio that a note, containing extensive argumentation as to why such a formulation is absolutely unacceptable, was sent to the newspaper.

He emphasised that the incident “shows how much more work has to be done to spread knowledge about WWII, Holocaust, and the perpetrators.”