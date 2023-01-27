Trial of victimised Polish activist in Belarus moved to district court

The trial in Belarus of Polish minority activist and journalist Andrzej Poczobut is continuing, though the hearing has been moved from the circuit court to a local district court, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) has learned.

The trial, in which Poczobut is charged with “instigating hatred on religious and national grounds and rehabilitating Nazism,” began on January 16 in Grodno, western Belarus.

Poczobut, a well-known journalist is also an activist for the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), a Polish minority organisation that has been delegalised by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.

#Belarus Propaganda accused @AndrzejPoczobut of "working in an illegal organisation that unites Poles in Belarus," adding that the prominent journalist and activist of the Polish minority in Belarus faces up to 12 years in prison. Andrzej must be released immediately. pic.twitter.com/ugSeOKFAbU

— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) January 25, 2023

Poczobut was arrested on March 25, 2021 and has since been incarcerated in a Belarusian prison.

“On Thursday, the trial took place in the Akciabrski district court,” PAP was told by phone at the Grodno circuit court. The change of location was due to limited space in the circuit court building.

No further information about the trial has been made available as it is being held in secret, through a decision of the presiding judge. As a result, neither media nor friends and family of the accused are allowed in the court and the defence lawyer is not permitted to make public statements.

I am thankful to @MMGosiewska for initiating the exhibition in 🇵🇱Sejm dedicated to political prisoner Andrzej Poczobut. He is an honest & professional journalist who wrote the truth despite knowing the risk, an example of courage & a symbol of Belarusian-Polish friendship. pic.twitter.com/mmDWLcYfGT

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) January 26, 2023

Hearings were also held on January 25 and 26. Further hearings will be held according to the judge’s decisions but will probably occur daily.

Poczobut’s trial was postponed twice, originally having been scheduled for November 28 and later January 9.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called for Poczobut’s release on the grounds that he is innocent and his trial is politically motivated.