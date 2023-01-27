Problems with nuclear power plants haunt Nordic countries

The restart of Sweden’s Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor had been postponed until March 19 from the previously planned February 23 resumption of electricity production, Nordic power exchange Nordpool said on Friday. Meanwhile, a Finnish nuclear reactor needs repairs due to a damaged valve.

The Swedish plant, majority owned by state-run utility Vattenfall, has been out of commission after suffering damage in September during maintenance on the reactor’s pressure vessel, a radioactive component.

A planned restart of the 1,130 megawatts (MW) reactor has been postponed several times to allow for repairs.

Vattenfall said in September the damage to the pressure vessel forced Ringhals to build a full-size mock-up of the 12-metre (39 feet) tall structure for training purposes before repairs could take place.

Finland

Electricity production at Finland’s Olkiluoto 2 (OL2) nuclear reactor will be down from Friday evening until Sunday afternoon while a valve is repaired, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Finnish radiation and nuclear safety authority said that two nuclear reactors at Fortum’s Loviisa plant can safely continue operating until 2050.

“As a result of the Loviisa power plant’s continuous improvement of safety and ageing management, the power plant is in good condition and the lifetime extension is possible,” Fortum’s Loviisa plant chief Sasu Valkamo said in a statement.

The extension to the permits, which were set to expire in 2027 and 2030, still needs approval from Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs.