Several injured in gas explosion in southern Poland

Half of a building in Katowice in southern Poland collapsed after a gas explosion on Friday morning. There were probably eight people in the presbytery building of the Evangelical-Augsburg parish where the explosion occurred. One of them is still unaccounted for, according to the police.

Out of seven injured in the explosion, three people were taken to the hospital; two children, aged 3 and 4, were transported to a pediatric hospital for examination, according to information provided by the rescue teams. At the time of the explosion, eight people were supposed to be in the tenement house – one person is still being sought.

The spokeswoman for the Silesian fire brigade, Aneta Gołębiowska, said that the explosion took place around 8.30 a.m. CET

“Seven people have been extracted or climbed out from under the rubble on their own, including two children. Three individuals were taken to the hospital. All of them were conscious,” Gołębiowska said.

Police, ambulances and fire brigades are on site, with the rescue and recovery operation fully underway. According to the police, half of the building collapsed after the explosion.

Rescuers are searching the rubble. A specialist rescue and search group – rescuers with trained dogs – is aiding the search teams. There are about 20 fire brigades at the site of the explosion.

Tragedia, wybuch w Katowicach. Służby na miejscu. Strażacy z ogromnym poświeceniem poszukują ludzi w gruzowisku. ❤️🇵🇱🚒 pic.twitter.com/2j59E3y8QU

— Andrzej Bartkowiak (@ABartkowiak_PSP) January 27, 2023

Najprawdopodobniej wybuch gazu w Katowicach przy ul. Bednorza.#Katowice #gaz #wybuch #pilne @remizapl @KGPSP @Strazacki pic.twitter.com/NeaKT6ZaX2

— Piotrek (@PiotrSilesia) January 27, 2023

The blast was so strong that window panes or entire windows fell out in nearby buildings, including the primary school across the street. No classes were held there as winter holidays are underway in Silesia.

“A terrible situation in Szopienice. A gas explosion in the building of the Evangelical-Augsburg parish and part of the house collapsed. Fire brigade, ambulance, police and gas emergency services operate on site. Windows were broken in the primary school No. 55 but fortunately, winter holidays are underway,” wrote representatives of the Szopienice-Burowiec District Council on social media.