Hungary will oppose any nuclear energy-related sanctions on Russia: Orban

Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. The West has not imposed sanctions on the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom since the country invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom, has blocked any attempt to impose nuclear-related sanctions on Russia.

In an interview with Hungary’s state television, Orban said that sanctions on nuclear energy “must obviously be vetoed”.

The Hungarian PM stressed that putting sanctions on Rosatom “is out of the question.”

EU-member Hungary has repeatedly criticised EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, saying they failed to weaken Russia meaningfully, while they risk destroying the European economy.

A Russian nuclear plant in Hungary

Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant has four small Russian-built VVER 440 reactors with a combined capacity of about 2,000 megawatts, generating approximately half of its power.

Furthermore, the plant gets its nuclear fuel from Russia since the start of operations between 1982 and 1987.

Under a deal signed in 2014 with Russia, Hungary aims to expand the Paks plant with two Russian-made VVER reactors with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts each.

