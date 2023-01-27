Palestinians end security coordination with Israel

The Palestinians Authority said it was ending its security coordination with Israel in the occupied West Bank after a deadly Israeli military raid in a flashpoint city on Thursday. The decision was announced by the spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“In light of the repeated aggression against our people, and the undermining of signed agreements, including security, we consider that security coordination with the Israeli occupation government no longer exists as of now,” added Nabil Abu Rudeineh, senior adviser to Abbas after a meeting of the Palestinian leadership.

The security coordination with Israel has been widely credited with helping to keep order in the West Bank and preventing attacks against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was not looking to escalate the situation, though he ordered security forces “to prepare for all scenarios in the various sectors.”

UN and Arab mediators spoke with Israel and Palestinian factions to try to keep the clash in Jenin, among areas of the West Bank that have seen intensified Israeli operations, from sparking a broader confrontation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank next week to discuss the situation.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said they were pushing to calm tensions and that the security coordination should be deepened, not cut.

Three-hour clash

During yesterday’s raid in West Bank’s Jenin, Israeli commandos killed seven gunmen and two civilians stirring fear of further flare-ups after the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

Israel’s military said it sent special forces into Jenin to detain members of the Islamic Jihad armed group suspected of having carried out and planning “multiple major terror attacks”, shooting several of them after they opened fire.

Islamic Jihad said two of its men died battling the unusually deep raid on Jenin’s refugee camp, a militant bastion. Four slain gunmen were claimed by Hamas, another by an armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction.

The two other dead were a civilian man and a woman, local residents said.

During the three-hour clash, gunfire echoed through the camp’s cramped alleys, as well as occasional explosions from improvised bombs set off by militants. Youths pelted army vehicles with rocks. There were no Israeli casualties.

After the troops withdrew and the smoke and tear gas cleared, civilians who had kept away streamed into the camp to check on casualties. A two-storey building that had been the focus of the fighting was heavily damaged.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 30 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since January 1.