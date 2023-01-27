LIVE: Day 338 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

It is the 338th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Russian forces continue artillery and missile attacks against Ukrainians. There are reports of civilian losses and damage to critical infrastructure.

07:52 CET

Those include Russian or proxy veterans, nationalists with their own private forces, and Russian military bloggers, as well as war correspondents.

07:46 CET

The removal of demolished buildings in #Mariupol goes on. pic.twitter.com/FxZUi8LQL0

7:15 CET

⚡️Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast.

Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian troops targeted two of the region’s communities, including the Velyka Pysarivka and Bilopillia communities on Jan. 26.

