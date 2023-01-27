International Holocaust Remembrance Day… Here’s to remembering Jankiel Wiernik

And again we celebrate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, officially designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005.

As we remember the millions of innocent victims, I’d like to remind us all of one man in particular, Jankiel Wiernik, who in a truly exceptional way contributed to informing the world about the genocide committed against at least 900,000 people in the death camp in Treblinka.

On August 2, 1943, a revolt of Jewish prisoners broke out in the camp against the Germans and the so-called “Ukrainians” –– Soviet prisoners of war who were employed by the German administrators as camp guards. Jankiel Wiernik, a master carpenter, played an essential role in the organization of the revolt because as one of the most professional Jewish workers in the camp, he had been granted the right to move between the two separate “districts” or camp sections. That free movement was necessary for the coordination of activities preceding the uprising. During the revolt, about 400 prisoners managed to escape and about seventy of them ultimately survived.

One of them was the very Jankiel Wiernik referred to here. He’d witnessed the death of hundreds of thousands of people, experienced an indescribable living nightmare, and finally found himself beyond the barbed wire. Nonetheless, just a breath away from freedom, death was looking him in the eye yet again:

“Our objective was to reach the woods, but the closest patch was five miles away. We ran across swamps, meadows and ditches, with bullets pursuing us fast and furious. Every second counted. All that mattered was to reach the woods because the Germans would not want to follow us there.”

He continued, “Just as I thought I was safe, running straight ahead as fast as I could, I suddenly heard the command ‘Halt!’ right behind me. By then I was exhausted but I ran faster just the same. The woods were just ahead of me, only a few leaps away. I strained all my willpower to keep going. The pursuer was gaining and I could hear him running close behind me.”

And finally, “Then I heard a shot; in the same instant, I felt a sharp pain in my left shoulder. I turned around and saw a guard from the Treblinka Penal Camp. He again aimed his pistol at me. I knew something about firearms and I noticed that the weapon had jammed. I took advantage of this and deliberately slowed down. I pulled the axe from my belt. My pursuer –– a Ukrainian guard –– ran up to me yelling in Ukrainian: ‘Stop or I’ll shoot!’ I came up close to him and struck him with my axe across the left side of his chest. He collapsed at my feet with a vile path.”

The axe in Wiernik’s hands –– the hands of a carpenter –– saved his life. And after a little more than a dozen hours he made his way to Warsaw, hidden in a freight train.

Years later, Władysław Bartoszewski, a member of the Council to Aid Jews –– an underground organization of the Polish state –– recalled that in early August 1943, a former employee of 77-year-old Stefan Krzywoszewski, a writer, playwright, journalist, and director of municipal theatres in Warsaw, had knocked on the door of his former employer. It was Jankiel Wiernik. Under his jacket, he still had that axe that had killed the guard who chased him. A Jew without a hiding place or any explicit help, who’d just escaped from a death camp, had no chance of surviving more than a few hours in Warsaw. The ghetto no longer existed, the Jews who survived lived silently in hiding. There was simply nowhere to go.

Before the war, Wiernik was a house manager of a residence in Warsaw owned by Krzywoszewski. However, during the occupation, he was forced into the ghetto and their contact had broken off. During the war, helping a Jew in any way was penalized by death. But aiding a death camp escapee who knew perfectly well the truth about the German genocide, was actually said to be even more dangerous than “death.” Yet the Krzywoszewski family, who’d recently lost their son at Auschwitz, helped Wiernik by providing him with shelter. Soon they got him a counterfeit Kennkarte (ID card) issued in someone else’s Polish name. Later, Wiernik continued hiding with other Polish families. Bartoszewski recalls that Wiernik quickly made contact with secret organizations of Jews hiding in Warsaw. These people began to persuade him to write down his experiences in the death camp. Initially, he refused –– he was a carpenter and hardly a writer –– but Wiernik finally agreed and in the winter of 1943, hiding in Andrzej Klimowicz’s vulcanization workshop at 41 Nowy Świat Street in Warsaw, he wrote his memoir.

To think that just a year earlier in 1942 Wiernik had been transported to Treblinka together with thousands of other ghetto prisoners. He had lived there for twelve months, surviving due to his practical resourcefulness, common sense intelligence, and above all, thanks to the fact that he was a highly qualified carpenter and woodworker with extensive experience. (After all, by 1942 Wiernik was already 53 years old.) When the Germans realized his unique and necessary qualifications, they forced him to build gas chambers –– the ironic reason why he became one of the few who functioned in the camp for more than a year. As a constructor of the gas chambers, he knew everything about their numbers and logistics, the way they functioned, and the methods of dealing with people sentenced to death. He saw the German industrial genocide with his own eyes, where 900,000 human beings were intentionally murdered between July 1942 and October 1943.

The Council to Aid Jews had a secret printing house at its disposal, headed by an activist of the Democratic Party, Ferdynand Arczyński. Adolf Berman, representing the Jewish National Committee, and Leon Feiner, representing the Bund, provided Arczyński with the manuscript of Wiernik’s memoirs in January 1944. In about two weeks, 2,000 copies of the brochure were ready for dispensation. Titled, “A Year in Treblinka,” it served as a true example of successful and purposeful Polish-Jewish cooperation.

Wiernik addressed readers directly, beginning with a description of his nightmare:

“Dear Reader. For your sake alone I continue to hang on to my miserable life, though it has lost all attraction for me. How can I breathe freely and enjoy all that which nature has created? Time and again I wake up in the middle of the night moaning pitifully. Ghastly nightmares break up the sleep I so badly need. I see thousands of skeletons extending their bony arms towards me as if begging for mercy and life, but I, drenched with sweat, feel incapable of giving any help. And then I jump up, rub my eyes and actually rejoice over it all being but a dream. My life is embittered, Phantoms of death haunt me, spectres of children, little children, nothing but children. I sacrificed all those nearest and dearest to me. I myself took them to the place of execution. I built their death chambers for them.”

The clandestine booklet was transported to London in microfilm by a secret courier of the Polish underground. The world already knew about German war crimes, mainly thanks to the information provided by both informants of Jewish organizations and the mission of Jan Karski, who’d provided documentation of the Nazi genocide to the West as an emissary of the Polish underground in 1942. However, Wiernik’s testimonial –– immediately translated into English and Yiddish, and published in the United States and Palestine –– was unlike any other chronicle: the very first direct eyewitness account of the gassing of thousands of helpless victims, thousands of innocent human beings.

Wiernik went through countless circles of the hell of a death camp. This is how he described his first experiences:

“The day I first saw men, women and children being led into the house of death I almost went insane. I tore at my hair and shed bitter tears of despair. I suffered most when I looked at the children, accompanied by their mothers or walking alone, entirely ignorant of the fact that within a few minutes, their lives would be snuffed out amidst horrible tortures. Their eyes glittered with fear and still more, perhaps, with amazement. It seemed as if the question, ‘What is this? What’s it all about?’ was frozen on their lips. But seeing the stony expressions on the faces of their elders, they matched their behaviour to the occasion. They either stood motionless or pressed tightly against each other or against their parents, and tensely awaited their horrible end.”

In his direct description of camp operations, two basic elements of the mass crime are clearly recognizable: lies and terror. We know that the same deception –– lying to people in order to prevent them from resisting –– had already been perfected in the ghettos, consisting of the intentional illusion of autonomy created by Germans ostensibly placing ghetto administration in Jewish hands and law enforcement under Jewish security services (i.e. the ghetto police). Later, the illusion evolved, convincing entire ghetto populations that deportation to a death camp was actually “resettlement to the East” for work. Treblinka was designed to present itself as a necessary stop where people would take a shower and proceed to their next destination. Upon arrival, everyone would see a dummy railway clock –– detailed characteristics creating the illusion that it was a normal train station. Wiernik describes what the entrance to the gas chambers looked like:

“As many as 1,000 to 1,200 persons could be crowded into one gas chamber. The building was laid out according to the corridor system, with five chambers on each side of the corridor. Each chamber had two doors, one door leading into the corridor through which the victims were admitted; the other door, facing the camp, was used for the removal of the corpses. The construction of both doors was the same as that of the doors in the old chambers. The building, when viewed from Camp No. 1, showed five wide concrete steps with bowls of flowers on either side. Next came a long corridor. There was a Star of David on top of the roof facing the camp so that the building looked like an old-fashioned synagogue.”

Fittingly, in places where the sick, elderly, and disabled were murdered, the perpetrators were dressed in medical gowns:

“Camp No. 1 also contained what was called the lazaret (infirmary), a long building measuring 30 x 2 meters. Two men were working there. They wore white aprons and had red crosses on their sleeves; they posed as doctors. They selected from the transports the elderly and the ill and made them sit on a long bench facing an open ditch. Behind the bench, Germans and Ukrainians were lined up and they shot the victims in the neck. The corpses toppled right into the ditch. After a number of corpses had accumulated, they were piled up and set on fire.”

Wiernik recalls the words of one of the most sadistic murderers in Treblinka, Kurt Franz, who was apparently fully aware of the method that made genocide possible on such a scale:

“A German proved his skill, Franz said, by his ability to master any situation. Thus, the Germans carried out the deportations in such a way that the Jews were pushed into the trains of their own free will, without thinking of what might be in store for them.”

A year after his escape, in August and September 1944, Jankiel Wiernik took part in the Warsaw Uprising, and after the war, he testified in Poland as a witness in the trial of Ludwig Fischer –– the governor of the Warsaw district, fittingly sentenced to death. And later, after emigrating to Israel, he testified against Adolf Eichmann. In the 1950s, Wiernik built a wooden model of the Treblinka camp, which is still on display at the Ghetto Fighters’ House in Western Galilee. He died in Israel in 1972 at the age of 83.

It’s been eighty years since the Holocaust. The memory of it fades and disappears with the people who were its witnesses and its victims. Original documents such as Wiernik’s testimonial with time become all the more significant. The fact that it came about was primarily due to him, but also to the people who helped him when he needed it most. We should also remember them, we should never forget what they had actually managed to accomplish.

In his memoirs, Wiernik includes crucial facts about the functioning of the death camp, which were being revealed for the first time. By far the most meaningful accomplishment of his story. He also described extraordinary events of which he was probably the only living witness. Therefore, among the innocents murdered in Treblinka, there were those whose very existence is known or remembered exclusively thanks to Jankiel Wiernik. Because he saw them with his own eyes and recorded his observations in a written document.

Thanks to him, we read these words today. And we will continue to do so indefinitely:

“On one occasion a girl fell out of line. Nude as she was, she leapt over a barbed wire fence three meters high and tried to escape in our direction. The Ukrainians noticed this and started to pursue her. One of them almost reached her but he was too close to her to shoot, and she wrenched the rifle from his hands. It wasn’t easy to open fire since there were guards all around and there was the danger that one of the guards might be hit. But as the girl held the gun, it went off and killed one of the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians were furious. In her fury, the girl struggled with his comrades. She managed to fire another shot, which hit another Ukrainian, whose arm subsequently had to be amputated. At last, they seized her. She paid dearly for her courage. She was beaten, bruised, spat upon, kicked and finally killed. She was our nameless heroine.”

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a moment to commemorate this anonymous girl whose courage, dignity, heroism, and will to live we know exclusively because of Jankiel Wiernik.

Were it not for “A Year in Treblinka,” there’d be no trace of her existence, no memory of her actions, no honouring of her life.

As the years go by and memories fade, let’s take this day as one to focus our gratitude and remembrance of Jankiel Wiernik.

His experiences, his actions, his memories –– and as I’ve tried to show today –– his words.