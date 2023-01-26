World News 26.01

Europe is seeing an increase in terrorist attacks across the continent; France has agreed to pull its forces from the West African country of Burkina Faso; and a controversial U.S. law has prompted a significant drop in attempted illegal crossings at the U.S.–Mexico border. This and much more in Thursday’s edition of World News.

UNESCO has recognised Odesa’s historic city centre as a World Heritage Site. TVP World invited Prof. Michał Kleiber of the Polish Academy of Sciences to explain the importance of this step, and can this new status help protect the Black Sea city from Russian rocket strikes, as well as the Russian invaders’ overall attitude towards Ukraine’s cultural heritage.