Eastern Express 26.01

Does Georgia have a chance in beginning the process of joining the European Union? With the pressure coming from Russia’s belligerent attitude towards Ukraine, Georgia has reasons to feel insecure, where a potential EU accession would be a major step forward. But with many issues still left unresolved, including the treatment of the country’s former leader Mikhail Saakashvili, Georgia’s road to European integration is not likely to be an easy one.

Can Georgia overcome obstacles ahead, to bring its legislation in line with EU requirements? And is it not its own political leadership which is holding the country back the most? TVP World prepared a report on the matter and invited Nona Mamulashvili of the Georgian United National Movement Party to shed more light on the issue.