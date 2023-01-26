Biden may visit Poland to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden may travel to Europe and visit Poland next month to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, news outlets reported on Thursday.

According to the U.S. broadcaster CNN, White House officials are discussing the possibility of the trip but details are yet to be finalised.

A senior U.S. administration official said that one stop under consideration is Poland, a key NATO ally housing thousands of American troops and a hub for Western weapons transfers to Ukraine, CNN reported.

U.S. service members are also training Ukrainian troops in Poland, the official said, according to CNN.

Due to security concerns, it is highly unlikely that Biden would travel to Ukraine as part of this trip, officials were quoted as saying.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Thursday marks the 337th day of Russia’s full-scale war against its southern neighbour.