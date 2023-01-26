Pfizer director taped claiming company attempted mutating coronavirus

A new video from Project Veritas surfaced online and quickly gained traction, garnering over 7 million views on Twitter in the first 10 hours of its upload. The video shows a Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, claiming that his company is exploring a way to “mutate” the virus causing COVID-19 through “Directed Evolution.”

The reason for wanting to mutate the virus, Walker told an undercover journalist, was so that the company could stay ahead of the game and continue to develop vaccines.

“One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [coronavirus] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” Walker said.

Walker continued, “from what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [coronavirus mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously, they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

Walker, begging for the undercover journalist’s silence, said that to do this, they would deliberately infect monkeys with the virus.

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

Walker also raised suspicion that the virus was started in Wuhan via human intervention.

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [coronavirus] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t,” Walker said.

“You’re not supposed to do Gain-of-Function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ,” he said.

The executive also admitted that COVID-19 has been a “cash cow” for the company and will continue to be one.

“Some of the time there are mutations that pop up that we are not prepared for. Like with Delta and Omicron. And things like that. Who knows? Either way, it’s going to be a cash cow. COVID is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward. Like obviously,” Walker said.

The Pfizer director also brought up what he describes as a “revolving door” for all government officials that is “pretty good for the industry to be honest, it’s bad for everyone else in America.”

“Because if the regulators who review our drugs, you know that once they stop being a regulator, they want to go work for the company,” said Walker, “they are not going to be harsh on the company where they’re getting their job.”

The pharmaceutical giant holds the record for the largest fine paid for a health care fraud lawsuit and is still embroiled in the corruption scandal involving the European Commission president’s negotiations of the vaccine procurement.

Shortly after the publication of the video Project Veritas released the internal Pfizer documents verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director.

We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations

Graduated Yale 2013

Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school.

His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO pic.twitter.com/7t0tAzHUo6

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 26, 2023

In the usual fashion of the media outlet, Project Veritas announced that they will be releasing more information in the days to come.