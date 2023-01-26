New kit on the block: Rare lynx spotted roaming through Polish forest

Caught on camera trap on Tuesday, photos show the majestic predator prowling through woodland paths in West Pomerania.

Nadleśnictwo Tuczno Lasy Państwowe

A Eurasian lynx, rarely found in Poland, has been spotted in Krepą Forest.

Caught on camera trap on Tuesday, photos show the majestic predator prowling through woodland paths in West Pomerania.

Although they are common in Europe, it is very rare to see a lynx in the forest as they usually prefer a solitary life in forest wilderness, away from people.

According to the annual lynx inventory by the Society for Nature (Stowarzyszenie dla Natury) there are an estimated 200 in Poland, which live mainly in the north-eastern and eastern parts of the country.

Although they are common in Europe, it is very rare to see a lynx in the forest as they usually prefer a solitary life in forest wilderness, away from people.Nadleśnictwo Tuczno Lasy Państwowe

The photos have now sent internet users wild after being posted on social media.

One posted: “Beautiful animals that become the pride of Polish forests, just like wolves. There should be a place for everyone in them.”

Another added: “Beautiful and successful encounter. To think that some hunter would like to kill it and hang it on the wall…”

While yet others had mixed feelings with one saying: “Beautiful, but to be honest – I’m afraid to go for a walk in the forest.”

Known for its bobbed tail, black tufts of hair on its ears and long grey-and-white ruff, the Eurasian Lynx is one of the largest predators in Europe.Nadleśnictwo Tuczno Lasy Państwowe

The sighting follows an earlier encounter in 2020 when a lynx was spotted in forests near Poznań.

Posting a photo of the big cat on social media, the Oborniki Forest Inspectorate wrote: “There are moments when what has only been a dream comes true…

“Thanks to the titanic work of a group of devotees, we are seeing the constant return of many endangered animal species to our forests.”

Known for its bobbed tail, black tufts of hair on its ears and long grey-and-white ruff, the Eurasian Lynx is one of the largest predators in Europe.

The sighting follows an earlier encounter in 2020 when a lynx was spotted in forests near Poznań.Jacek Więckowski

Fully grown, the wild cat can weight up to 30kg and measure around 100cm.

It inhabits temperate and boreal forests across the Northern, Central and Eastern parts of the continent as well as Siberia and the Himalayas in Asia.

Despite being protected since 1995, it is menaced by habitat loss, poaching and depletion of prey.

They also do not hold a big threat to humans, which they usually avoid.