We call on EU Council for resolution on WWII reparations from Germany: official

We want the European Council to prepare a resolution on Germany’s payment of reparations to citizens affected by WWII, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Thursday.

Germany owes Poland USD 1.5 trillion for WWII losses

He reported that during the last session of the Council of Europe, the Polish delegation initiated the preparation of a draft resolution on the matter.

As he explained, the document assumes “examining the issue of realisation of the right to reparations for Polish citizens, as well as the lack of access to a judicial path or fair trial in these cases.”

Mularczyk also reported that the draft was signed by 35 parliamentarians from eleven European Council countries.

The deputy minister pointed to the asymmetry of the compensation benefits paid to citizens affected by the war. “Citizens of some countries received compensation benefits, while citizens of other countries, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, did not receive them,” he said.

He admitted that the Polish side hopes that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and will end with a report calling on Berlin to “rectify its legislation,” create a proper judicial procedure and pay appropriate benefits.

As the official explained, the processing of resolutions within the Council of Europe is a year, year and a half long process. At the end, a report is produced, which, according to Mularczyk, will be an important argument in the discussion of compensation for losses.