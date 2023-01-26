Polish gas operator with all pipeline siting decisions

Poland’s Gaz-System natural gas transmission system operator has all required overland pipeline siting decisions for the FSRU (Floating Storage Regasification Unit) Gdansk project, Gaz-System CEO Marcin Chludzinski said on Thursday.

The project foresees the localisation of an FSRU unit near Poland’s northern seaport Gdansk. The unit will be able to reload, store and regasify LNG, and will also provide auxiliary services.

Chludzinski said on Twitter that his company has obtained all pipeline siting decisions required under the project. He added that the FSRU Gdansk undertaking will ensure unhindered gas supply for users, and will help stabilise the Polish LNG market.

According to Gaz-System, the FSRU terminal could regasify the LNG equivalent of about 6.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually.