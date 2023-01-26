Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

On Thursday, Turkey’s Constitutional Court rejected a request by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to delay a final ruling on a case that could result in the party’s closure over alleged ties to militants.

The court also denied the party’s request for an additional two months to prepare their defence. This decision comes ahead of Turkey’s May elections, which pose a significant test for President Tayyip Erdogan’s 20-year rule.

Polls indicate that Erdogan’s ruling AK Party may lose power, particularly if the HDP cooperates with the opposition alliance.

The case against the HDP was filed in March 2021 by a prosecutor, who accused the party of having ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. The HDP denies any connections to the PKK.

The HDP, which won 11.7 percent of the vote in the 2018 parliamentary election, is not currently part of Turkey’s six-party opposition alliance. However, its mainly Kurdish supporters helped the opposition alliance to defeat AKP mayoral candidates in Istanbul, Ankara, and other Turkish cities in 2019.

In a statement from Edirne jail in northwest Turkey, former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas urged the six-party opposition bloc to cooperate with his party to win the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The court will hear the HDP’s defence on the freezing of its bank accounts, which were frozen earlier this month, on March 14. However, it remains uncertain when the court will deliver its final ruling on the party closure case.