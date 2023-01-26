Covid peak at turn of February and March says official

Covid infections are expected to peak at the turn of February and March, with a possible daily infection rate of around 5,000, a deputy health minister said on TV on Thursday.

Waldemar Kraska said two infections with the new Covid variant Kraken have been recorded in Poland and added that the latest virus mutation was more infectious than other Covid variants, but caused similar symptoms.

Kraska said 532 Covid-19 infections have been recorded on Thursday, and predicted that the infection rate will continue to rise.

He also encouraged Poles to inoculate themselves against Covid and flu, which has been on the rise in Poland in recent weeks.