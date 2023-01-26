German arrested for allegedly passing on intelligence to Russia

A German national was apprehended at Munich Airport on accusations of treason for allegedly transmitting classified information to Russia. The prosecution office made the announcement on Thursday, identifying the suspect as Arthur E.

The prosecution’s statement disclosed that Arthur E. was arrested on Sunday as he landed in Germany from the United States. It is believed that he has connections with Carsten L., a German foreign intelligence service (BND) employee who was arrested in December on allegations of being a Russian spy.

The investigation is being conducted in close partnership with the BND and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The prosecution’s statement accuses Arthur E., who is not a German intelligence employee, of passing on information to the Russian intelligence service that he had obtained from Carsten L.

An arrest warrant had already been issued for Arthur E., who was brought before a judge of Germany’s top criminal court on Monday and remanded in custody.

Recent years have seen German authorities warning of potential increased Russian espionage due to the Kremlin’s stand-off with the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.